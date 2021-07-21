Greggs

The shop, at Newport Retail Park, opened on Wednesday and is one of 100 that Greggs is opening in 2021. It will stock freshly-prepared favourites, including its popular vegan sausage roll.

Shop manager Karen Matthews said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand new shop.

"We’ve got an amazing range of tasty bakes, hot drinks, sweet treats and savouries available for takeaway, click and collect or Just Eat delivery.”

Roisin Currie, retail and people director for Greggs, said: “Our new shop at Newport Retail Park has brought thirteen new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food.”

Bosses said the Newport shop is opening with a fresh new look and comfortable seating, and the seating area will also allow for social distancing.