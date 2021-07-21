Greggs creates 13 new jobs as Newport Retail Park shop opens

By Charlotte BentleyNewportBusinessPublished:

Greggs has opened its new shop in Newport, creating 13 new jobs.

The shop, at Newport Retail Park, opened on Wednesday and is one of 100 that Greggs is opening in 2021. It will stock freshly-prepared favourites, including its popular vegan sausage roll.

Shop manager Karen Matthews said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand new shop.

"We’ve got an amazing range of tasty bakes, hot drinks, sweet treats and savouries available for takeaway, click and collect or Just Eat delivery.”

Roisin Currie, retail and people director for Greggs, said: “Our new shop at Newport Retail Park has brought thirteen new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food.”

Bosses said the Newport shop is opening with a fresh new look and comfortable seating, and the seating area will also allow for social distancing.

The shop’s opening hours are Monday-Saturday from 7am-8pm and Sunday from 7am-5pm.

Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley

Community Reporter@CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

