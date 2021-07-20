Shropshire manufacturer ‘rolls its sleeves up’ with £2.5m funding

Eurofilms in Telford

Eurofilms Extrusion Ltd has used the funding to purchase a new fleet of energy efficient, pre-stretch conversion machines and a latest technology multi-layer extrusion line.

The conversion lines produce much thinner pre-stretched film which still retain the product strength and integrity required by the company’s 800-strong customer base, for their pallet wrapping applications. The extrusion line will increase the company’s production capabilities by 40 per cent – the equivalent to an additional six thousand tonnes of film per year.

All products produced by Eurofilms are already fully recyclable. With unprecedented demand from across the UK and Europe for more sustainable stretch film solutions, the new production line will offer reduced use of plastics through downgauging possibilities, with the added potential benefit of being able to incorporate PCW (postconsumer waste) into its sophisticated blend formulations. This new extrusion technology will also substantially reduce the energy used during the manufacturing process.

As a result of the investment, the company has forecast a substantial increase in its annual turnover in line with the increased capacity and hopes to create an additional 10 jobs over the next two years.

Will Humphreys, CEO at Eurofilms Extrusion Ltd, said: “We have reshaped our business over the last few years and have developed a platform and model which enables us to optimise and capitalise on our potential. Our infrastructure, together with our brilliant team, are now poised to sustainably grow our business over the next five years. We would like to thank HSBC UK and, in particular, relationship director Gary Riley who has been extremely supportive throughout.”