Shrewsbury-based Zoom 1hr Delivery announces new partnership

Zoom 1hr’s Co-CEOs Kevin Williams and Dave Hamlet

This new partnership connects Shrewsbury-based Zoom with Bringg’s expansive retail customer base, enabling their retailers to quickly increase delivery capacity and last mile execution for a greater customer experience. Bringg’s customers will be able to easily select and utilise Zoom as a last mile delivery partner throughout their delivery network.

“This partnership is the start of an exciting chapter for Zoom,” said CEO and founder, Kev Williams. “Our recent investment fundraising has enabled us to supercharge the growth of our delivery network throughout the UK. With this extra capacity, we can now develop our national partnerships to fulfil even more deliveries. We look forward to connecting with Bringg’s retail and hospitality customers over the coming weeks.”

Michal Gindi, alliances and ecosystems at Bringg, said, "Bringg's delivery hub aims to increase delivery volumes and improve retailers’ service offering without delay or compromise. The hub enables retailers to scale up delivery services quickly with pre-integrated last mile fleets like Zoom’s, so that retailers leverage delivery for differentiation and greater customer experiences."