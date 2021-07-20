Funeral director offers a bespoke service with jewellery made out of ashes

Sam Bennett from SamFire Memorials

This individual and unique service allows people to have something very personal to cherish after the death of a relative, and staff at family-run WRR Pugh & Son Funeral Directors in Shrewsbury say it’s a service that has grown to meet increasing demand.

WRR Pugh is collaborating with Shropshire-based company SamFire Memorials. Ian McDougall, director of WRR Pugh & Son Funeral Directors, said: “We are being asked more and more about memorial jewellery by bereaved families.

“People want to feel close to their loved ones in so many different ways and with many families living far apart, it means they can have something to cherish which can be handed down the generations.

“It is also proving a great comfort for those who may not have been able to attend the funeral or visit the final resting place if, for example, they live in other parts of the world.

“We are delighted to work with Sam Bennett from SamFire Memorials and felt as well as supporting our families; we wanted to highlight a locally based independent business providing this specialised service for families.

“Sam creates beautiful and individual pieces of memorial jewellery which are made to the family’s specific requirements and provide invaluable comfort after a loss.

“Families can be assured that their loved ones' ashes are treated with the utmost care and respect at all times.”

Ms Bennett said: "I've always been a creative person, but I've been looking for something to connect with on a deeper level.

“After a series of significant losses and getting lost in my own grief the idea was born to help others feel comforted in these incredibly sad times.

“Memorial Jewellery helps people through this time of grief, allowing them to keep their loved ones even closer. And for me, the ability to make someone's grief that little more bearable is what it's all about.”