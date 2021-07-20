CAMRA awards two Shropshire pubs with anniversary Golden Awards

All Nations pub in Madeley

All Nations in Madeley and the Crown Inn in Oakengates have both received the accolade.

All Nations is a past winner of the local CAMRA Pub of the Year Award, has brewed its own beer since it was first licensed in 1832, and has appeared regularly in the Good Beer Guide.

Crown Inn has also regularly appeared in the Good Beer Guide and 18,000 different cask ales have been served there over the past 25 years.

CAMRA’s awards director Gary Timmins said: “I am delighted to be honouring these pubs today with a CAMRA Golden Award. 2021 is our anniversary year, and we want to take this opportunity to celebrate the successes of great British locals as well as CAMRA’s achievements – we wouldn’t have got far without their support.

“This anniversary comes on the heels of an incredibly difficult time for the industry after a year of lockdowns and restrictions. I hope the teams behind the winning pubs and their locals will take this award as appreciation for all the hard work involved in running the pub, over the decades and especially now. Nominations were submitted by our members and consumers, which says a lot about the support and impact they have had.

“Winners have been chosen for their successes in standing the test of time; for being convivial, characterful and community-focused, and of course for consistently pouring great pints. I applaud these pubs for their dedication, for being community stalwarts and campaigning heroes.”

Owner of the All Nations in Madeley, Jim Birtwhistle, said: “All of us at the All Nations are absolutely delighted to have been awarded a CAMRA Golden Award. Our heartfelt thanks go to our wonderful staff: Rose, our manager, Andy the brewer and the rest of our team – Rose, Amy, Jordan, Glynis, Toby, Mel, Jason, Freya and Isabel. But, most of all, thanks to our fantastic customers for their loyalty and good humour on returning after the lockdown.