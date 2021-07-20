Business club meets in person for first time

Anton Gunter of Global Freight Services, Nicole Gunter of Nicole Gunter WealthServices, Dr Angela Willis of Edvocation Services and Johnny Themans of Good2Great

Bridgnorth-based consultancy Good2Great set up the ‘Shropshire Growth Club’ in April of last year to help county companies look beyond lockdown.

The initiative has proved successful, with around 60 members getting together on line every week since then to take part in virtual peer group meetings, seminars, networking and master classes.

Good2Great director Johnny Themans explained that the Growth Club has been developed for county businesses that needed to re-evaluate their entire operations in light of the pandemic.

“We have been delighted with the way the club has evolved over the last 15 months, with companies ranging from a dog biscuit bakery to global transport specialists joining us.

“It has been great to see everyone online at our regular Zoom events but nothing beats a face-to-face meeting and we all really enjoyed this chance to get to know each other better at our informal gathering in Bridgnorth which we will repeat each quarter.

“The Growth Club is affordable and perfect for business owners who feel the need for guidance and support whilst navigating through challenging times. They have access to a dedicated coach focussed on success and join a group of likeminded owners with similar ambitions.”

Nicole Gunter of Nicole Gunter Wealth Services said that she had found the club to be extremely beneficial during the last year.

She said: “Our meetings have been very useful in terms of knowledge sharing and networking and it was great to see people at the event after so many Zoom get togethers.”