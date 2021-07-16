Wind turbines go-ahead for new Market Drayton McDonald's site

McDonald's has been granted permission to build two wind turbines for its new restaurant in Market Drayton has been approved.

The ground has been broken to begin the work to create a McDonald's in Market Drayton
The ground has been broken to begin the work to create a McDonald's in Market Drayton

The fast food giant has been granted planning permission to build the turbines on the west side of town by Shropshire Council.

McDonald's first applied to build a drive-through restaurant on the western edge of the town in 2019, and Shropshire Council granted planning permission early in 2020.

Last month, diggers and workers started working on the strip of land between Shrewsbury Road and the A53, just off the roundabout known locally as the Müller Island.

McDonald's says the restaurant will create 65 jobs when it is complete. Market Drayton Town Council backed the turbines application.

Other planning applications by McDonald's for the site regarding signage and electric vehicle charging points are also being considered.

