Locsafe has taken on two apprentices

Shrewsbury-based Locsafe has recruited fire and security technician level three apprentices in conjunction with the Ladder for Shropshire, the apprenticeships programme supported by the Shropshire Star.

Locsafe is a long-established family run business, focussing on providing expert knowledge and skills across the security sector.

Its core services include locksmiths, intruder alarms, automatic gates and barriers, CCTV, access control, automatic doors, fire alarm systems, intercom systems, safes, car key programming, and data network infrastructure. It also provides consultation services to business, local authorities and other security firms.

Adam Williams, technical director at Locsafe, said: "Due to the increased demand for our services the business is expanding and we are fortunate to be able to create new opportunities.

"We are very keen to support local young people and have recently taken on two new fire and security technician level three apprentices.

"Our new apprentices will be mentored and trained to our high standards by our skilled staff and with the training provider, paying particular attention to the quality and neatness of our installations. We are really pleased to have them join the team.”

Amanda Carpenter, project officer at Ladder for Shropshire, said: “It is fantastic to be working with such a forward-thinking company who identify with the benefits of recruiting young people.

"The new apprentices can be trained specifically for their sector and become valued members of their growing team. The business is also supporting the new Kickstart Scheme and have opportunities available."

Meanwhile, Locsafe is currently interviewing for someone to work with the physical security side of the business, with a focus on locking hardware and door repairs. It is also looking to train someone up to take on keycutting and bench locksmith work, which includes learning to program car keys. If anyone is interested in more information, email info@locsafe.co.uk.