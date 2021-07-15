Permission for run-down Telford shop to be revived

Four Ways Stores, in Donnington. Photo: Google.

Telford & Wrekin Council has given permission for Four Ways Stores, in Donnington, to be reinstated as a “sports and tackle” store along with two takeaway businesses, with two bedsits on its first floor.

A design statement, submitted by applicant Carl Garbett’s planning agent, says the building on the corner of St Georges Road and Queens Road has “become quite neglected and overgrown in recent years” and further damaged by vandalism and water leaks.

Donnington and Muxton Parish Council initially objected to the plans, citing concerns about access and its impact on the nearby crossroads, but later withdrew opposition after receiving assurances a one-way system would operate in and out of the third-of-an-acre site.

In a statement submitted on behalf of Mr Garbett, Dawley-based planning agent Stephen Dunne wrote: “The proposal seeks to extend the property to form a new takeaway and convert part of the existing property, forming two standalone business units to be either used by the client or rented out to third parties.

“The upstairs part of the dwelling will be altered to form two bedsits.

“The proposal also seeks to construct a new secure double car parking garage.

“The immediate benefits of the proposal are to improve and embellish the now run-down semi-derelict former Four Ways Store.”

Mr Dunne said the building, which dates from the 1940s, has “become quite neglected and overgrown in recent years” and “vandalism and water leakages have exacerbated the damage to the fabric”.

Mr Garbett plans to extend the property by five metres on its ground-floor level, replace the windows, fit a roller shutter to the shop side of the building and add a detached double garage at the rear, Mr Dunne said.