Telford law firm relocates

Mayor Amrik Jhawar with directors Sarah Phillips and Steven Meredith, and practice manager Demelza Anderson

WMB Law has moved from an office in Stafford Park to a building in Church Street, Madeley.

The new office was opened by the mayor of Telford and Wrekin, Councillor Amrik Jhawar, at a ribbon-cutting ceremony held earlier this month.

The company was launched in the 1980s and currently employs 26 employees with a strong emphasis on apprentices.

Steven Meredith, senior solicitor and director, said: "The company had been at Stafford Court since 2000 and we have outgrown the premises with the growing number of departments and employees. We also wanted to be a more approachable ‘walk in’ company which Stafford Park does not offer.

"We are planning to grow the existing departments and we would like to expand the services we offer.