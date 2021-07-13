Telford law firm relocates

WMB Law has moved from an office in Stafford Park to a building in Church Street, Madeley.
The new office was opened by the mayor of Telford and Wrekin, Councillor Amrik Jhawar, at a ribbon-cutting ceremony held earlier this month.
The company was launched in the 1980s and currently employs 26 employees with a strong emphasis on apprentices.
Steven Meredith, senior solicitor and director, said: "The company had been at Stafford Court since 2000 and we have outgrown the premises with the growing number of departments and employees. We also wanted to be a more approachable ‘walk in’ company which Stafford Park does not offer.
"We are planning to grow the existing departments and we would like to expand the services we offer.
"We are a unique firm with a strong emphasis within the legal aid services. We are the only firm in Shropshire that can offer representation with criminal law, prison law and mental health law together, which all are heavily linked. We would be interested in acquiring other firms that offer those other services that we do not."