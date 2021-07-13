Enreach wins two industry awards

By James PughBusinessPublished:

Business communications provider Enreach has won two industry awards at the Channel Champions Awards.

Duncan Ward, Enreach UK CEO
Duncan Ward, Enreach UK CEO

The Telford-based company was victorious in the Reseller Marketing Team category and the Reseller Sales Support Team category, taking home the trophies. The provider was also highly commended in the Reseller Billing and Finance category and the Reseller People and Culture category.

Duncan Ward, chief executive officer, said “We’re absolutely thrilled to have won two awards at this year’s Channel Champions Awards. This is a true testament to the hard work of our teams over the past 18 months. We were up against some fantastic competition and we’d like to say a huge well done to all other winners and finalists.”

The Channel Champions was the first awards ceremony in the telecoms calendar since the pandemic began and celebrated the best of the best in the industry.

Business
News
James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News