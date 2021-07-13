Arron Zaib, new MD at Komplex Care Limited

Komplex Care, based in Telford, wants to expand its team to meet a growing demand for its services.

It comes as the business recently appointed Arron Zaib as its new managing director.

Mr Zaib said: "Overall, in the whole of the UK there is a shortage of care staff. We are no different to anyone else.

"I think there was a hope that with furlough starting to end there would be an influx of people looking for roles.

"Currently, we are looking to taken on 15 new people across the whole of the business.

"We are working with local colleges to get younger people into care.

"We have made contact with Telford, Wolverhampton, Halesowen and South Birmingham colleges. It's important to me that we invest in local people.

’We can take on staff that have not done care before but have got great personal skills that we can work on and train them up to provide really good care. We can also move our staff around to give them a greater opportunity."

Komplex Care provides a multitude of care services for both adults and children that includes domiciliary, complex care requirements, live-in carers, financial support and nursing care.

It was recently given a 'Good' rating in its latest inspection by the Care Quality Commission.

Mr Zaib added: "Following our recent Care Quality Commission inspection and receiving a ‘Good’ rating in all domains we are looking to build on this fantastic achievement.

"A quality service is at the forefront of our minds. Komplex Care are not looking to be the biggest, just the best. I want Komplex Care to be the first choice for every commissioner or client seeking care.