Beaverbrooks has seen a huge increase in wedding ring sales throughout May and June.

In the two days following the Government’s announcement on Monday about a return to normal-sized weddings, the family-owned jeweller experienced a 61 per cent increase in wedding ring sales against the same period in 2019, the company’s most profitable year.

The gradual easing of restrictions after a year of uncertainty has led to a ‘bridal boom’ over recent weeks, as couples flocked to stores to purchase rings for their special day.

The jeweller noted a spike in demand after its 72 stores, including those at Telford and Merry Hill, opened in April, this has continued to accelerate as the months went on.

Compared with the same period in 2019, May alone saw record highs, with sales doubling across the month, on top of a 160 per cent increase in wedding ring sales in the first week alone. This trend has continued into June, with wedding ring sales also up 38 per cent for the same month in 2019.

With so many weddings on hold or cancelled over the last year, customers are also spending more on the occasion, with a 15 per cent increase in average sale price.

Anna Blackburn, managing director of Beaverbrooks, said: “With so many people sadly having to postpone or cancel weddings over the last year, it’s no wonder that couples simply can’t wait to finally get married in 2021.

“This boost in confidence and the pent-up demand from so many delayed events has been reflected in customer behaviour, with couples eager to show their love for each other despite turbulent times. As well as wedding and engagement rings we’ve also seen a significant increase in our wider gifting categories.