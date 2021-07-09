Webinars launching to support e-commerce businesses

Laura Gee

Digital marketing expert Helen Culshaw, who runs Ascendancy in Newport, is launching the specialist webinars this month.

Helen has a wealth of business and commercial marketing experience across many high-performing e-commerce businesses and is a renowned public speaker, trainer, visiting lecturer and consultant on digital marketing, with a particular interest in how to deliver “real” business solutions.

The webinar series aims to support e-commerce businesses with a range of topics ranging from how to improve product photography to creating a system to ensure a streamlined returns process.

Helen said: “Many e-commerce businesses have experienced huge growth over the past 15 months, they have scaled up, taken on additional staff, larger premises and learned to cope with higher levels of orders.

“We have been looking at how that sector may change post-pandemic - will customers continue to order with such frequency or will e-commerce businesses have to work even harder to hold on to a higher level of sales?

“These webinars will highlight case studies and offer lectures from market leaders and industry experts who will provide tips and knowledge based on their experience and expertise.”

The webinars are aimed at people in management positions at small/medium sized e-commerce businesses and tickets are free and must be pre-booked.

The first webinar will take place on July 21 from 10am to noon where Helen will outline how e-commerce businesses can build on 2020 growth before welcoming Laura Gee, of ReBOUND Returns to talk about creating a great returns experience for customers.

Laura has worked at ReBOUND for nearly three years and has spent most of that time evaluating retailer return policies and conducting consumer surveys to find out what shoppers really want from a returns experience.

She said: “I aim to be bringing to the table all the facts and stats businesses need to get a returns project off the ground, and will also be sharing insight into the importance of getting your returns strategy right straight from the off.”

A replay of the webinar will be emailed out after the event and further events will be held from September.