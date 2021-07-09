New outdoor youth market to open in Wellington next week

Wellington

Red Brick, which will form part of the new market, is the latest venture from Wellington entrepreneur Zak Hammond.

It aims to combine urban café’ culture with events and music as a regular feature of the new pop-up youth market that is backed by Telford & Wrekin Council’s Pride in Our High Street programme.

The youth market is the brainchild of the winners of Telford & Wrekin Council’s Young High Street Challenge in 2019 – Haberdashers Adams and Burton Borough Schools.

It will extend the opening hours of Wellington Market and aims to create regular themed pop-up markets to rival the success of Shrewsbury Market.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for neighbourhood, commercial services and regeneration, said: “This is what Pride in Our High Street was set up to do – back entrepreneurial young people with bright and lively ideas that will inject new life back into our markets and shopping centres.

"These traditional centres of local life will reclaim their status as the heart of our communities.”

The Wellington Market Company said: “The new youth market in Wellington is an exciting diversification for our historic market site that will complement our new food quarter, which opened in June.

"The investment made by the council’s Pride in Our High Street initiative is creating an asset for Wellington that will attract many new visitors of all ages and allow us to compete with other regional market offerings."

Mr Hammond, who attended Ercall Wood School, had his first job on Wellington Market.

After a successful career in the music industry, he turned to the hospitality industry and has always wanted to open his own place.

He is general manager of the Dough & Oil restaurant in Shrewsbury, which he helped build and open.

His plan is to bring that relaxed dining culture to the new youth market to complement the evolving identity of Wellington Market, alongside exciting events and music.

Mr Hammond said: “Our backing from Telford & Wrekin Council and the Pride in Our High Street programme was vital to being able to get this project off the ground.

"This is a completely new concept for Wellington Market and all of us are hugely excited to be involved and absolutely committed to making it a success.