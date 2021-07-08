Telford shopping centre celebrates its independent retailers during awareness month

Michael Haines, owner of Victoria James

This month celebrates independent retailers across the country.

Telford Centre is joining the celebrations as one of its longest standing independent retailers, Victoria James, commemorates its 10th anniversary at the site.

This weekend, Victoria James will celebrate being at Telford Centre for 10 years with Prosecco, chocolates and prizes to be won in store.

The business started as a small merchandising unit on the main mall of the centre selling unique gifts and high quality home accessories and within three months of opening it progressed to its first retail unit with the help and support of the centre management team.

Michael Haines, owner of Victoria James, said: “Telford Centre has been extremely supportive over the years.

"After two years trading in our first retail unit we moved to a bigger unit where we remain today.

“Covid-19 had a huge impact on our business, but we became stronger and we continue to trade well.

"We are extremely grateful for the support from our landlords and centre management as we continue to build on our brand, diversifying when needed.

"We also recognise the importance of exceptional customer service which we have found to be key to our retail success.”

Katie Broome, marketing manager at Telford Centre, said: “We have worked closely with Victoria James over the years and it has been a pleasure to see their business flourish.

"Their unique ranges have huge appeal with customers. "The team at Victoria James have also provided their unique insight and skills in helping to deliver events at the centre including the Artisan Food Market, Telford Wedding Exhibition and more recently, the Something Different store, which is home to other local independent businesses.”

Building upon the demand for bespoke ranges and unique and artisan products, Telford Centre opened two more units, Something Different and The Season, which showcase a variety of independent businesses with a range of diverse products.

Eliza Bond, an independent retailer at Something Different, said: "Eliza Bond Boutique opened in Something Different last August.

"With all our outdoor events and shows cancelled we were struggling to work until we got the opportunity to take a unit in Something Different.

"With hard work we’ve built up an excellent following at Telford Centre and have increased the size of our unit, it’s definitely been a success for us.”

Amanda Freeman, an independent retailer at The Season, added: “We love trading here and when the pandemic hit we were very fortunate to be helped by the Telford Centre to keep our businesses afloat and offer our customers the same service we have always provided.

"For any small businesses that would like to be considered in a shopping centre to see if their product works then this would be the perfect opportunity to try."