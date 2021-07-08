Overseas investors beating path to borough

Telford & Wrekin Council is gearing up a major marketing campaign to attract new companies to the Ni.PARK site in Newport

The council is working with the university and the Department of International Trade on efforts to pull international agricultural technology businesses.

The move follows research which shows that record numbers of investors were planning to invest in the UK over the next 12 months with the country seen has having Europe’s best coronavirus recovery plan. And more overseas investors have been exploring sites outside of the South East.

The Marches area including Shropshire, and Telford & Wrekin has so far recorded 14 new Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) project successes in the last year, with Telford winning four out of the 10 single site schemes and securing nearly half of the 220 new jobs created.

This follows on from the previous year when Telford successfully attracted 60 per cent of the foreign investment in the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership area with six of the 10 single sited projects landing in the town.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for economy Cllr David Wright said: “Our ability to attract new investment from overseas in what have been exceptionally difficult economic conditions, shows our borough’s resilience.

“As always, we have been able to react nimbly and pivot our offer to attract new businesses to our borough. Our central location, ready-to-go and affordable land and a great business support offer being cited by investors as the main reasons for our continuing success.

"We are great at supporting budding entrepreneurs - new research from Tide, places Telford & Wrekin in sixth place in the country for the biggest growth in new start-ups.”

Last year the UK was leading Europe in three of the six biggest sectors for FDI projects, namely financial services, digital technology, and agri-food which places Telford in a great position with the development of Ni.PARK the borough's agri-tech business park in Newport.

Telford’s position in agri-tech is being further enhanced by FDI investor UPL an Indian business which is the fifth largest crop protection company in the world with a presence in 138 countries and employs more than 10,000 people.