Check out the latest apprenticeship opportunities with Ladder for Shropshire

By James PughLadder For ShropshirePublished:

A number of apprenticeship vacancies are currently available with businesses across the county through the Ladder for Shropshire campaign.

Check out the latest apprenticeships
Check out the latest apprenticeships
Check out the latest apprenticeships

The campaign was relaunched in October last year in a bid to encourage businesses to take on apprentices and invest in the future.

Below is a selection of the apprenticeships currently available (as of July 8):

  • Salop Timberworks, Carpentry, Telford, start SEP, email CV to apprenticeships@shrewsbury.ac.uk

  • Dodd Group, Business Administration, Telford, start ASAP, email CV to hr@doddgroup.com

  • Grange Fencing, IT Infrastructure Administrator, Telford, start ASAP, email CV to jobs@grangefencing.co.uk

  • Children's World (UK) Ltd, Nursery Nurse, Newport, start August, email CV to apprenticeships@shrewsbury.ac.uk

  • Oldbury Wells School, Digital Support Technician Bridgnorth, start ASAP, email CV to enquiries@ctapprenticeships.co.uk

  • Belvidere Lifts, Trainee Engineer, Shrewsbury, start ASAP, email CV to recruitment@sbc-training.co.uk

  • Jessup Brothers Ltd, Bricklaying, Shrewsbury, start SEP, email CV to apprenticeships@shrewsbury.ac.uk

  • Mount Pleasant Primary School, Property Maintenance, Shrewsbury, start ASAP, email CV to Lora.Rogers@telfordcollege.ac.uk

  • Churchmere Medical Practice, Patient Services Administrator, Ellesmere, start ASAP, email CV to recruitment@sbc-training.co.uk

  • Aico, Administrator - Sales, Oswestry, start ASAP, email CV to recruitment@sbc-training.co.uk

  • Hazlin of Ludlow Ltd, Joinery, Ludlow, start SEP, email CV to apprenticeships@shrewsbury.ac.uk

For more information about Ladder for Shropshire visit ladderforshropshire.org/home

Ladder For Shropshire
Business
News
James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News