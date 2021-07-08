Check out the latest apprenticeship opportunities with Ladder for Shropshire

The campaign was relaunched in October last year in a bid to encourage businesses to take on apprentices and invest in the future.
Below is a selection of the apprenticeships currently available (as of July 8):
Salop Timberworks, Carpentry, Telford, start SEP, email CV to apprenticeships@shrewsbury.ac.uk
Dodd Group, Business Administration, Telford, start ASAP, email CV to hr@doddgroup.com
Grange Fencing, IT Infrastructure Administrator, Telford, start ASAP, email CV to jobs@grangefencing.co.uk
Children's World (UK) Ltd, Nursery Nurse, Newport, start August, email CV to apprenticeships@shrewsbury.ac.uk
Oldbury Wells School, Digital Support Technician Bridgnorth, start ASAP, email CV to enquiries@ctapprenticeships.co.uk
Belvidere Lifts, Trainee Engineer, Shrewsbury, start ASAP, email CV to recruitment@sbc-training.co.uk
Jessup Brothers Ltd, Bricklaying, Shrewsbury, start SEP, email CV to apprenticeships@shrewsbury.ac.uk
Mount Pleasant Primary School, Property Maintenance, Shrewsbury, start ASAP, email CV to Lora.Rogers@telfordcollege.ac.uk
Churchmere Medical Practice, Patient Services Administrator, Ellesmere, start ASAP, email CV to recruitment@sbc-training.co.uk
Aico, Administrator - Sales, Oswestry, start ASAP, email CV to recruitment@sbc-training.co.uk
Hazlin of Ludlow Ltd, Joinery, Ludlow, start SEP, email CV to apprenticeships@shrewsbury.ac.uk
For more information about Ladder for Shropshire visit ladderforshropshire.org/home