Bridgnorth funeral directors welcomes new vehicles and team members

Perry & Phillips Funeral Directors takes delivery of its new hearse and limousine and welcomes two new staff members. Pictured here at Bridgnorth Cemetery

Perry and Phillips Funeral Directors, based in Bridgnorth, received its new hearse and limousine last week and held an event to mark the milestone occasion.

The company also welcomed former fireman Tony James and former Royal Navy engineer Michael Duffy to its ranks.

The Adams family, of Perry and Phillips, said the significant investment showed the funeral home was "striving to reach the best possible standards of care and service".

It comes after the business recently opened a new premises serving the Highley and district community, based at Cowley House in High Street.

Mr Adams said: "We have great pride in welcoming our new members to the team.

Perry & Phillips Funeral Directors takes delivery of its new hearse and limousine and welcomes two new staff members. Pictured here at Bridgnorth Cemetery

"Tony James, who has not long retired from the Bridgnorth fire service, is now welcomed as a new driver/bearer, alongside Michael Duffy, who is also a successful engineer. Mike also spent nearly a decade in the Royal Navy, serving on HMS Cornwall in the second Gulf War.

"Their service now continues in a different capacity, but it is as important as we help the bereaved and take care of those who have passed away – striving to provide the highest standards and care.

"We feel very fortunate to work alongside all the team and also welcome our new hearse and mourning coach."

Tony said he was "attracted to work for a family company that worked as such a close-knit team".

Perry and Phillips worked with Coleman Milne, one of just a few suppliers of funeral transportation in the country, to secure the new vehicles.

Mr Adams added: "Coleman Milne has been really good working with us and we're really proud to have these vehicles at a time when we're also welcoming two new members to our team – their expertise and service will be greatly valued."

Perry and Phillips is holding an open day at its new premises in Highley on August 7 from 10am to 2pm.