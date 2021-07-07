Richard Sheehan, Shropshire Chamber’s chief executive

It has welcomed the Prime Minister’s attempt to set out the direction of travel in advance of reopening. But the chamber said businesses across Shropshire still do not have the full picture they desperately needed to properly plan for unlocking.

Chief executive Richard Sheehan said: “A great deal still remains in the balance. For example, firms across Shropshire still do not yet know the future of self-isolation rules, if testing will remain free for them, or when international travel will open up effectively.

“Without this sort of clear guidance around the new proposals, real uncertainty is going to remain over how Shropshire businesses should operate going forward, and exactly what they should be doing to keep staff and their customers safe.”

The British Chambers of Commerce is concerned it could lead to "a fractured, patchwork approach" with very different positions being taken by many businesses, across many locations – with a risk that this could severely undermine the public’s trust in reopening.

Mr Sheehan said: “It means that the huge logistical headache firms face around reopening hasn’t disappeared and there is still a real risk of damage to business confidence.”

Meanwhile, a Shropshire-based legal expert said scrapping the majority of coronavirus restrictions in July will require a balancing act from employers.

John Merry, head of employment at Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors, said there would be pros and cons for employers if the rules change as expected on July 19.

He said: “There will be commercial benefits to many employers in bringing employees back into the workplace once the guidance ends that all employees who can work from home should do so, as a result of such things as improved team working.

“In addition, the mental health of some employees has been adversely affected by the isolation of homeworking, and allowing such employees to return to work would obviously alleviate that.

“However, there is another side to the coin, with many employees working as, if not more, efficiently from home.

“Therefore, many employees will prefer to work from home all or some of the time – and forcing such employees to return to work may negatively impact on morale and, in turn, on productivity and staff turnover.