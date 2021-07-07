New shop local initiative looks to boost trade in Bridgnorth

Some of the first retailers to sign up to the ShopAppy scheme, Chris Walsh of The Royle, Nigel Clarke of Wool and More, Will Simmons of Blooms of Bridgnorth and Deborah Meredith of Tea and Roses.

Bridgnorth has just received funding to set up a ShopAppy website aimed at bringing local traders and customers together.

The grant was received as a result of an application by Love Bridgnorth, a campaign which promotes the town and organises campaigns to boost footfall.

Sally Themans of Love Bridgnorth said she was thrilled that her bid for the Shropshire Council economic recovery grant had been successful.

“ShopAppy.com is a shop and support local website which is currently operating in about 100 towns throughout the UK and we think it will give a big boost to Bridgnorth,” she said.

"It makes it easy for people to browse, book and buy from their local businesses at their convenience and its mission isn't to create more online customers but to create a community of local shoppers who can opt to buy locally in the way they choose.

“Our high streets are under threat as spending is quickly moving online – which has been exacerbated by the pandemic. Now £1 in every £3 is spent online with retailers like Amazon, and people have got used to the convenience of shopping this way – however most people would still prefer to support their local shops. So this is a brilliant way for Bridgnorth retailers to buck the national trend.

“ShopAppy provides this opportunity by providing people with products and services from our lovely local shops and businesses all on one platform with one checkout and coordinated local delivery or click and collect – it’s a one-stop-local-online-store.

“Implementing ShopAppy in Bridgnorth will make it easier than ever for people to support our local economy and their favourite businesses and this is a surefire way to preserve the uniqueness and character of our town. ShopAppy is shopping that truly makes you feel good.”

A number of Bridgnorth retailers have already signed up for the website, which aims to go live in mid July – the more people use it to make the switch from national to local, and the more businesses that sign up – the better.

Will Simmons of Blooms of Bridgnorth said: "I'm so pleased that ShopAppy is coming here – it's a brilliant idea and will suit many customers who can't always get to my shop and will welcome the convenience of online shopping. It means my flowers can be ordered and purchased any time of the day or week. It also enables me to showcase our range as well as what Bridgnorth has to offer to many more potential visitors."

Deb Meredith of Tea and Roses welcomed the new initiative, adding: “It is an opportunity for all the businesses to work collaboratively and we will definitely be signing up.

“I already have an online presence and an e-commerce site, but this way visitors to the Bridgnorth platform now have the whole range of local shops and services all in one place.