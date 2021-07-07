Flags flying at county's pubs as fans will be cheering for England during Euro 2020 semi-finals

By Lisa O'BrienNewportBusinessPublished:

Flags will be flying at pubs across Shropshire tonight as fans cheer on England in the Euro 2020 semi-finals.

Landlord Dave Trigg at The Pheasant in Newport
The clash with Denmark will decide whether the country gets through to the final on Sunday.

The Pheasant in Newport will be one of the county's pubs showing the match, which kicks off at 8pm.

Landlord Dave Trigg said: "It's been good for business. It's good to get the town out and let them enjoy themselves.

"We are normally a busy pub anyway but people have been in really good spirits recently.

"We're hoping for a great atmosphere. It should be a good night."

Speaking about his predictions for the match, he said: "I think we will beat them 2-0."

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

