Flags flying at county's pubs as fans will be cheering for England during Euro 2020 semi-finals

Landlord Dave Trigg at The Pheasant in Newport

The clash with Denmark will decide whether the country gets through to the final on Sunday.

The Pheasant in Newport will be one of the county's pubs showing the match, which kicks off at 8pm.

Landlord Dave Trigg said: "It's been good for business. It's good to get the town out and let them enjoy themselves.

"We are normally a busy pub anyway but people have been in really good spirits recently.

"We're hoping for a great atmosphere. It should be a good night."