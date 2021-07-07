Easing of Covid restrictions and strong customer demand fuel sales growth at Ten Entertainment

Tenpin at Castlegate Way, Dudley, before the pandemic

The group, which has 46 family entertainment centres including at Dudley, Stafford and Telford, has reported total sales growth of 27 per cent since reopening on May 17 compared to the same period in 2019.

Like-for-like sales growth over these opening six weeks has also been very encouraging, up 22.5 per cent compared to 2019.

All bowling centres were closed for the first 20 weeks of the financial year because of the Covid-19 lockdown.

During this time, the business said it was focused on conserving cash and preparing to welcome customers safely back to its centres. In addition, it used the closure period to evaluate all areas of the business to ensure that it emerged from the pandemic in a stronger position than it went in.

All 46 centres across the UK reopened safely on May 17 with over 650,000 visits.

Pent up demand and foreign travel restrictions have helped contribute to the growth, as consumers increased spending on activities that have been restricted for much of the last year, the company said in a trading update.

Looking ahead, the firm said while the pent-up demand is likely to subside, the business continues to be well positioned for growth with its "well-invested estate" and focus on customer experience.

CEO Graham Blackwell said: "I am delighted with the commitment and hard work of our teams across the UK who have welcomed back our customers with a safe and highly successful reopening programme.

"We are looking forward to recommencing our investment strategy in the second half of 2021 and to continue developing our family entertainment experience throughout the UK."