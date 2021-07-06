Shropshire designer celebrates one year in shopping centre

Meg Hawkins

Meg has built up an international fanbase for her unique, vibrant and joyous watercolours.

Taking inspiration comes the natural world and the Shropshire countryside, these themes form the basis for her range of cards, homewares, clothing, accessories and gifts.

She also has a range especially for children and has recently launched Little Jo & Co cards, gift wrapping and stationary.

The decision to open in the Darwin Centre Meg admits, was a leap of faith last year while coping with the Covid lockdown.

She said: “The opportunity to take a shop on the top floor of The Darwin Centre was not to be missed. The first year has been a mix of many ups and downs, being closed for nearly five months obviously didn’t help, but local customers have been really loyal and we now feel there is light at the end of the tunnel and we’re heading for it.

“We love our shop, it’s quite different from anything else in the centre. There are many beautiful independents in Shrewsbury and now the centres are being filled with them too. We’ve also had a wonderful response from tourists. While they don’t always buy something, they often take a card and make a purchase when they get home, which is perfect as our reach around the country is expanding. The shop has proved really useful.”

Kevin Lockwood, Shrewsbury Shopping Centres manager, said: “It’s fantastic to see Meg celebrating her first birthday at The Darwin Centre. Shrewsbury is renowned for its mix of big-name brands and independent retailers. To have such an internationally recognised artist as part of our offer at The Darwin Centre is terrific.”