Job hope as power firm unveils plan

Supplier Scottish Power (SP) has a draft business plan for a total £3.2 billion of investment of which a portion will be spent in the north of the county and in North Wales.

The plan is aiming to meet the challenge of net zero across 105,000km of network and 30,000 substations.

The work will kick-start the much-needed growth in low carbon technologies required to attain climate change ambitions.

SP Energy Networks chief executive Frank Mitchell said: “The scale of the task at hand cannot be underestimated. If the UK is to hit its Net Zero targets, we must deliver one of the largest, fastest upgrades of our critical infrastructure this country has ever seen.

“We deliver an essential public service - keeping the electricity flowing to six million people across 3.5 million homes and businesses. This is an important and privileged role and it’s one we never take for granted, but it is so much more than just ‘keeping the lights on’. This investment is vital and with five months to go until COP26, launching this plan shows our commitment to getting the job done for our communities across the UK.

“We need to respond to our customers’ changing needs as we move towards net zero. We’ve set out our plans to continue delivering exceptional service, supporting our most vulnerable customers, and taking on a more proactive role in our communities.