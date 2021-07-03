Major engineering facility committed to serving Bridgnorth despite moving to Telford

Marches Centre of Manufacturing and Technology

The Marches Centre of Manufacturing and Technology (MCMT) said it will continue to work with companies in Bridgnorth, focusing on their apprentices, consultancy and up-skilling.

Bosses at the engineering centre added that its current base on Stanmore Industrial Estate had been a "good home", but that its inconvenient location stopped them from securing trade with a "considerable" number of manufacturers.

It comes after the technology centre confirmed plans to leave Bridgnorth in favour of a site on Telford 54 Business Park, hoping to move in by September.

It's Telford base would work in conjunction with its site in Shrewsbury at SDE Technology.

Gareth Jones, managing director at In-Comm Training, the training provider behind the running of MCMT, said he believed there to be "a lot of interest" in their premises at Stanmore, which is up for rent.

He added: "MCMT still covers all of the Marches and we are continuing to work with Bridgnorth companies to help them with their apprentices, consultancy and up-skilling.