Shropshire's Lord Lieutenant revs up at Wellington bike festival

Shropshire's Lord Lieutenant Anna Turner with a motorbike dedicated to Sir Capt Tom Moore at Wellington Bike Fest

Lord Lieutenant Anna Turner was among the civic dignitaries at the event held to boost the fortunes of the town and raise much needed cash for Shropshire Staffordshire and Cheshire Blood Bikes at the same time.

She was greeted by Mayor of Telford & Wrekin Councillor Amrik Jhawar, president of the Rotary Club of Wellington, Peter Murray and Mayor of Wellington Councillor Paul Davis at the event on Saturday.

Mrs Turner said: "What a pleasure it was to open the Wellington Bike Fest and witness so many people enjoying the sight of beautifully cared for Harley Davidson motor bikes in and around the town.

Anna Turner greets Mayor of Telford &Wrekin Councillor Amrik Jhawar and other dignataries

"I so enjoyed riding pillion on one of these enormous motorbikes that I now have a crazy vision of travelling the world on one, you would never be lonely because people appear from nowhere wanting to talk about the bikes.

"Wellington Town Council, the Rotary Club, the police, Harley Davidson Chapter from Wolverhampton and organisers had thrown their hearts into attracting public to the town centre and raising funds and awareness of Blood Bikes in the most innovative way and there were so many happy faces

"Not many people realise that Blood Bikes is run by volunteers and the need for their service is ever increasing."

Anna Turner with Grace Delahay

Displays included a motorbike dedicated to the memory of NHS fundraiser Sir Capt Tom Moore, Wulfruna Harley Davidson Chapter, Stratstone dealership based in Wolverhampton, West Mercia Police, and Shropshire Staffordshire and Cheshire Blood Bikes.

David Lovatt of organisers Wellington Rotary Club said: "It was a really good day. I haven't seen Wellington so busy for a long time. The town got busier as the afternoon wore on.

"The Lord Lieutenant Anna Turner rode in on the back of a Harley. She was amazing and at ease with everybody.