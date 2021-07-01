Major engineering and training facility to move from Bridgnorth to Telford

Marches Centre of Manufacturing and Technology

Marches Centre of Manufacturing and Technology (MCMT) hopes to move into its new site in Telford by September, and has listed its current venue on Stanmore Business Park up for rent.

It is a move that Bridgnorth Chamber of Commerce said will be a "big loss" to the area, which has served as the centre's base since 2017.

But bosses at the technology centre say the new site at T54 Business Park will better serve its learners and current and new business partners.

Gareth Jones, managing director at In-Comm Training – the training provider behind the running of MCMT – said: "We have to be realistic and mindful to the demands of the marketplace and the large majority of learners and companies, keen to access MCMT, are located in Telford or Shrewsbury.

“Bridgnorth’s location, not to mention lack of public transport, is a barrier, as it is very difficult for young people to get to us without their own car.

“With this in mind, we have leased an 18,000sqft state-of-the-art facility on T54 and will be looking to move all of the world class technology and equipment over to this site in time to welcome our existing learners and a new cohort in September.

“This facility, alongside our third technical academy in Shrewsbury at SDE Technology, will enhance access to companies and learners who want to go down the vocational route, increase hyperlocal delivery, leverage in new commercial relationships with technical partners and ensure our role in delivering regional skills strategies.

“All of the current apprentices will be moving over to the Telford site and we have a further 50 vacancies – many with jobs at companies – already lined up to start in a few weeks.”

Bridgnorth Chamber of Commerce said it was "disappointing", although MCMT said it will continue to work with Bridgnorth companies and apprentices.

Steve Robbins, chairman of the chamber, said: "It initially seems like very bad news for Bridgnorth.

"There was a lot of investment put into that facility so for it to now move, I see it as a big loss.