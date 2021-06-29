Ludlow Farmshop has been shortlisted for Best Rural Food or Drink Business

Meg Hawkins Art, Organik Orangutan and Poetry Pharmacy have all been shortlisted for Best Rural Creative or Artisan Business, Ludlow Farmshop for Best Rural Food or Drink Business, Staysafe PPE for Best Rural Innovation, and Shropshire Festivals for The Sustainability and Environmental Impact Award.

The businesses will battle it out against fellow rural businesses, entrepreneurs and enterprises from across the region for a place at the national final. The regional final will be held virtually on October 8, with the national final taking place early next year.

The Rural Business Awards 2021/2022, in partnership with Amazon, will mark the awards’ seventh year of celebrating the success of businesses across the UK’s rural economy. The awards are organised by rural business for rural business with the aim of celebrating the achievements of rural businesses and developing a strong network for rural business owners.

Rosie Cantrill, from Organik Orangutan, said: “We’re thrilled to be shortlisted for a Rural Business Award. Knowing companies like Amazon support and recognise what we are doing gives us a great boost and we’re really looking forward to being part of the regional finals of the Rural Business Awards in October."

Director and co-founder of the Rural Business Awards, Jemma Clifford, added: “We are excited to celebrate the 2021/2022 awards after such a challenging year for businesses. We are passionate about creating a nurturing environment where rural businesses can develop, and this starts by showcasing the great work they do. On behalf of everyone at the Rural Business Awards, we want to say well done to all the shortlisted businesses and wish them luck ahead of the regional finals.”