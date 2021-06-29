Carl Huntley and Joe Salt pictured from Shropshire-based firm Base Architects

The WimbLDon watch party initiative is being run by Lingen Davies Cancer Fund to celebrate the return of the much-loved tennis-fortnight that was cancelled last year due to the pandemic. Local businesses Base Architects, and the Shingler Group, based in Myddle, have sponsored the event which is open to all to join in.

Groups of friends, family, or colleagues can purchase a watch party pack for £10, select a match to watch – and then enjoy time together – bearing in mind government Covid guidelines.

Lizzy Coleman, events and fundraising officer for Lingen Davies, said thanks to sponsorship from Base Architects and Shingler Group, it is able to push ahead with the fundraiser.

“We wanted to do something to get people together again and while we must remember to stick to Covid rules and regulations, there’s no reason everyone can’t get involved with the WimbLDon Watch Party. We’re asking businesses to come on board and maybe take an hour out over lunch to watch a Wimbledon match together, or challenge each other to some ‘friendly’ tennis based challenges. We think it’s a great opportunity for people to socialise again, have some fun, enjoy some tennis, and raise some cash for us.

“People can sign up through our website and for just £10 they will get a party pack with a novelty selfie frame, themed decorations, sweepstake sheet and more. People can either ask for further donations to attend the party, run a sweepstake, or hold a cake competition, there’s lots of things that are fun and will raise money for us,” she added.

Every penny raised by Lingen Davies Cancer Fund goes directly to supporting local cancer services for the people of Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales, ensuring they have access to the best possible care, close to home.