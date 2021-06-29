Beaumont Wealth moves to new Shrewsbury offices

From left on front row: Toby Shaw (Towler Shaw Roberts), Paul Carpenter (Beaumont Financial) and Liz Lowe (Morris Property). From left on back row: Samantha Chaplin, Henrietta McKnight and Stuart Davies (all from Beaumont Financial)

Beaumont Wealth has taken an 828 sq ft self-contained ground floor office suite in Observer House at Abbey Lawn, which is owned and managed by Morris Property.

The business offers independent financial advice to businesses and individuals with services ranging from inheritance tax and pensions to business exit strategies and ethical portfolios.

Mark Evans, company director, said: “This is a significant step forward in further establishing ourselves within the financial industry and we pride ourselves on our quality service to our clients. As the company enters a new chapter in Shrewsbury, we have welcomed new employees and look forward to meeting current and future clients here."

The refurbished suite had heating and insulation upgrades for improved energy efficiency and was vacated after Victim Support relocated to smaller town centre offices.