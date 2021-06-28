Strong interest' in new business park units

How the business park could look

Deputy leader Steve Charmley said talks were well underway with companies wishing to expand onto the £45 million Oswestry Innovation Park.

Work on the buildings is expected to start later this year.

The council estimates that up to 1,300 jobs will be created on the park, next to Mile End Roundabout, once all units are built and occupied.

The proposals are currently being considered by council planners, and Cllr Charmley said a decision was “imminent”.

He said: “There has been very strong interest from various companies, fuel station operators, interest in the hotel unit, big tech firms et cetera.

“I have heard people say ‘it’s not very innovative’, but if we land what’s being talked about there will be some cutting-edge stuff.

“If companies want to expand from current sites there will be that space for growth, as well as new companies coming into the area.”

Cllr Charmley said the council would offer potential occupiers the option of either purchasing a plot on the site to self-build, or having the council build a unit for them to lease.

Permission has already been granted for a secondary roundabout off Mile End to provide access to the innovation park and unlock further land for housing.

A separate planning application for a pedestrian and cycle bridge over the A5, linking the development to the town centre, has also been approved.

Cllr Charmley said: “Work so far has been mainly archaeological, moving great crested newts and things like that.

“There is a drainage pool along Shrewsbury Road, a lot of newt habitat is being moved to those areas.

“There is a gas main on the site so they are building a concrete protection channel around that.