Travel agents say traffic light travel system is still uncertain

Claire Moore

It was announced on Thursday evening that the Balearic Islands, which contain Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza, and Formentera, and Malta, were added to the green travel list for UK travellers, as well as some Caribbean islands.

Travel agents in the county said the move was desperately needed, but the traffic light travel system still poses questions and uncertainty – all countries added, except Malta, are also added to a watchlist. This means they could turn to amber if situations change, and people returning will have to self-isolate.

Claire Moore, managing director at Peakes Travel Elite, based in Shrewsbury, has concerns about the watchlist system and says more clarity is needed.

"Of course the announcement is good news and is really positive," she said. "Though the delivery of it was appalling. To send tweets about one of the biggest travel announcements in the past year, is ridiculous.

"We had so many questions and so did our customers, and obviously there is no way to get answers at 7.30pm in the evening. It is massively frustrating because we are all trying to find our way through it."

Claire said the green watchlist system doesn't give much confidence for travellers, as rules could change at any time.

Roger Blake, director of Liberty Travel in Oswestry

"It seems like the Government is relenting but actually it is not, and we are desperate for clarity and consistency," Claire said. "Without clarity, how can anyone book a holiday.

"Also, with the Caribbean islands being added, it is coming up to hurricane season. Things aren't matching up with the Foreign Office advice and it's all really muddled still. It's hugely frustrating.

"We will take any positive we can get, we have been doing this for 15 months now with no income. We will carry on but if we as a country are not able to travel, the Government needs to give us sector specific support.

"The travel industry is the first to have been hit and the worst as well, and has effected us for the longest."

Roger Blake, managing director of Liberty Travel in Oswestry, said the news is welcomed for the industry but hopes more countries will be added.

Mr Blake said he couldn't see the logic in allowing 140,000 people to attend Silverstone for the F1 and to football matches, but not on holiday.

"It's the same with football, everybody is looking at the double standards in it," he said.