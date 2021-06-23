Workers at historic Telford factory vote for strike action

GKN Sankey in Hadley

More than 200 long-service workers at the Hadley Castle Works site are due to walk out on July 5.

The company which made RAF Spitfires during the Second World War said it had been notified of the decision by union GMB.

GKN's Telford communications director Sally Morris said: "We have received the union's notification of their intention to strike."

GMB regional organiser Stuart Harrison said: “This ballot result sends a clear message to the company.

“These workers have a combined experience of 4,000 years but are having their futures threatened.

“GKN Sankey must commit to protecting the hard won rights of their workers and start showing them the respect they deserve.”

It added that further strike dates are due to be to be announced.