School site in Shrewsbury available to let

The property in Kingsland, south west of Shrewsbury town centre, will be ready for occupation from October 2022

Kingsland Grange and the Old Roman Road school site, which is available to let, is set within about 5.09 hectares south west of the town centre.

Kingsland Grange has been operated by Shrewsbury High Preparatory School – a co-educational independent school for pupils up to the age of 13 – since 2007.

Last year, Shrewsbury High School announced plans for its junior and senior departments, currently on two separate sites, to unite on one site as part of its ongoing development and aspirations for the future.

In September this year, prep school pupils and staff will move from their current location to the school’s town centre site on Town Walls. The school will retain the lease on Kingsland Grange and the Old Roman Road site until September 2022.

Toby Shaw, of Towler Shaw Roberts which is marketing the site, anticipates a high level of interest in the property.

He said: “It’s a very attractive property with so much history and it will evoke many memories for members of the local community.

“It will remain fully operational as a school until September, but it is now available as a unique opportunity to let, with a view to being ready for new tenants to take occupation from October 2022.

“It’s an impressive D1 class educational property also considered suitable for a wide variety of other uses.”

Situated within a conservation area, the school features five principal buildings providing a total floor area of about 25,211 sq ft.

They include academic space, art, design and technology studios, sports hall, offices, stores, dining room and a separate pre-prep/nursery facility.

The original Grade II listed main house is a substantial building dating from 1884, with part black and white timber facade to the upper elevations beneath a pitched tiled roof.

Arranged over three floors, plus a lower ground floor, it features a galleried hall and a range of individual classrooms and offices, with changing facilities to the lower ground floor.

More contemporary buildings have been constructed on the site to provide teaching, sporting and dining room facilities of a modern standard, with external parking and outdoors areas.

The property is set in its own grounds, which includes sports fields, woodlands and landscaped areas.