Telford housing developer's £1,500 helping hand to community centre

Roof repairs at a community centre to the tune of £1,500 were among the projects attracting the support of a house builder.

Belmont hall chair Maureen Ray, with Maureen Powell, Newton Davies, Lisa Jacobs, Earl Patrick and Stephen Handley
Lovell Homes which is currently developing new homes at Principal Point off Orleton Lane, in Wellington, has provided the support for Belmont Community Hall, in Wellington, under its its Lovell Legacy Project.

The company donated £1,500 towards resurfacing the flat roof above a kitchen with the help of New Millennium Scaffolding and R.S Millers.

Lovell has also backed litter picking events, school visits and made further charitable donations in the area.

Belmont Hall, in New Street, has been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the operators said they were delighted with the assistance which will help to get the services up and running again.

Centre treasurer Stephen Handley said: “It’s fantastic for them to do this for the community. If we’d had to do it ourselves it would cost us a few thousand pounds.”

