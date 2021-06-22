The cheese and fruit snack pack, Babybel Light Cheese, Apple & Grapes, is packed directly from Jupiter's head office and on-site prepared facility, just a stone’s throw from Harper Adams University.

Jupiter’s innovative 75g new snack pack is launching in the food-to-go fixtures of Tesco stores nationwide, and is available as a standalone item or as part of Tesco’s popular meal deal, featuring Babybel Light cheese alongside juicy grapes and crunchy apple slices.

With Google searches for ‘healthy snacks’ up by 110 per cent and more than 250 million to-go snacks being chosen for health reasons, the new launch caters to consumers seeking a healthy snack or lunchbox option, presenting a strong sales opportunity for retailers, Jupiter said.

Jennie Dettmer, marketing development manager at Bel, said: “We are excited that Jupiter were keen to work with Babybel to bring Babybel Light Cheese, Apple & Grapes to the market. This launch is set to drive incremental sales by catering to consumers’ interest in healthy snacks.

"At 73 calories and a refreshingly natural new choice in food-to-go, it makes for a great complementary snack to a sandwich or salad or a perfect little stand-alone option. Further bolstering Babybel’s popularity and building on the brand’s established reputation as a natural portion-controlled snack, the new real cheese and prepared fresh fruit pack is ideal for snacks and lunches at work or school.”