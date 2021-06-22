Employers urged to sign up for careers fair

The fair, being held virtually on July 8, follows the successful launch of the Marches Careers Hub in April, which brought together businesses and schools across the region.
More than 20,000 students are being invited to log-on to the virtual event being delivered by the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership and the Careers and Enterprise Company.
Exhibitors have the chance to create their own virtual stand within the online expo venue, which brings together large and small employers across a number of industry sectors from food and drink and engineering to professional services and healthcare. To learn more about the event and register to exhibit visit https://www.marcheslep.org.uk/businesses-invited-to-exhibit-at-virtual-marches-wide-careers-fair/