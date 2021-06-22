Employers urged to help staff to get Covid-19 jabs

A vaccine centre

The borough's public health data has highlighted that 11,000 people, aged above 40, have not responded to invitations to get the vaccine.

More than 110,000 have received the jab and 23,000 have not had their second doses.

Now Telford Enterprise at Marches Growth Hub is using its Business Update newsletter to urge all employers to ensure workers have the latest Covid-19 information at their fingertips by checking the borough's official vaccination webpages.

The newsletter states: "We to know that vaccination greatly reduces transmission and two doses provide a very high degree of protection against serious illness and death.

"However, there are still thousands of adults who have not been vaccinated so more can be done to increase uptake, making our communities and workplaces safer for everyone. Telford & Wrekin Council is asking all employers to play their part in this next step."

The 'employer covid-19 vaccine' information is tailored to help bosses to help staff to find vaccination services.This includes access to the national campaign resources for to be used in the workplace so that employees can take up their offer of vaccination.

Companies and organisations are also being urged remind staff that even if they have been vaccinated and are feeling well, they still need to get tested twice a week.