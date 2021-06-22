The Passivhaus homes that Pave Aways built at Sarn is one of two schemes that has earned the firm two nominations in the Wales Property Awards

Pave Aways has been shortlisted in the sustainability category in the Wales Property Awards for Passivhaus homes it built in Sarn and the new Welshpool Church in Wales Primary School, which was completed last December. Both projects were delivered for Powys County Council.

The £1.3 million development in Sarn, near Newtown, was the first Passivhaus development that had been built for the local authority. The seven energy efficient homes – four two-bedroom bungalows, two two-bedroom and one three-bedroom houses – were built using low energy construction methods and include sustainability features such as solar panels and mechanical heat ventilation recovery systems.

Pave Aways took over the building of the partially completed Welshpool Church in Wales School in January 2020, following the collapse of the original contractor. The 360-pupil school was built around a sustainably sourced timber frame and features a superior level of insulation and was built to be airtight. It also has a heat recovery and ventilation system and solar panels on the roof to minimise running costs.

Managing director Steven Owen said both projects were equally deserving winners.

“Both schemes were delivered during a testing time for construction following Brexit and during the Covid pandemic, so it is testament to the hard work of our team, our partners, our sub-contractors and suppliers, that they have been recognised in these awards,” he said.

“There’s some tough competition from other big industry names, so to be shortlisted is an achievement in itself."