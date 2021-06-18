Home working nightmare as Shropshire road left without internet for a fortnight

John McGuinness says trying to get his health and safety business back online has been a nightmare despite visits by engineers

John McGuinness, who lives in Adderley Road, understands that a problem with a telegraph pole is to blame for his fibre broadband being lost.

He and a handful of neighbours have had no joy trying to get the problem fixed.

"It is a problem with damage to the infrastructure," he said.

Mr McGuinness runs a niche health and safety construction company, Shire Safety Consultants Ltd. His clients include some Premier League football teams and power stations across the UK.

"Having access to fibre broadband is absolutely essential," he said.

"It is essential for my business and it is essential for day-to-day administration.

"For things like VAT and banking, we have to go online. The internet is the only way you can fill out VAT forms these days and, if I do not fill my returns in by the end of the month I can be fined £100."

He said he contacted both OpenReach and his ISP provider, Clara Net.

"Engineers came out and the landline was re-installed within two days, he said.

"But trying to get the internet back on is like banging my head against a brick wall. There has not even been the offer of a temporary solution.

"Clara Net tells me it is having no joy in getting the fibre re-instated."

"It seems that we have here a 21st century service, backed up with 19th century procedures."

He said some of the neighbours were farmers, who also depended on the internet to run their agricultural businesses.