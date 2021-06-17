The Bear at Hodnet

The Bear Inn at Hodnet near Market Drayton has been closed since September 2019, but is preparing to open its doors on July 28.

A partnership has been formed between the building’s owner, the Hodnet Estate and Melanie and Martin Board, successful owners of 3AA Rosette establishment, The Haughmond in Upton Magna.

The transformation boasts 12 luxury bedrooms including three duplex suites, each uniquely designed and furnished by interiors specialist, Octavia Dickinson.

The restaurant, bar and outside dining will serve locally-sourced produce, a large percentage of which will actually be grown under the instruction of Martin and his team, whether that be Hereford Cattle at local farms to Upton Magna or the walled gardens at Hodnet Hall.

The pub has a number of part-time and full-time positions available including bar staff, restaurant waiting on staff, breakfast waiting on staff, cleaners, kitchen porter/pot wash, chef de partie, pastry chef and breakfast chef.

To help fill the positions it will be holding a job fayre on June 26, from 10am to 4pm.

The owners said: "The Bear Inn will be presented back to Hodnet, fully from July 28, and maintain its place in Shropshire as one of the county’s most prestigious venues for years to come.

"The Bear Inn accommodation is outstanding, offering a 360 degree experience to guests travelling to the county alongside welcoming back the locals who wish to pop in with their farming boots.

"The Bear Inn team is building, however there are many positions still to fill. We are looking to build both front of house and kitchen teams, demonstrating excellence and attention to detail, in not only service levels, but also food and wine knowledge, local interests and a passion in hospitality, building a new business and making it great within this magnificent village in Shropshire.

"If you have a warm personality, enthusiasm for greatness, a strong hospitality background and wish to be involved in this exciting project right from the start, we would love to hear from you."