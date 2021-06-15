Cutting the ribbon is Peter Olszak, and in the yellow bib from Makita is Richard Annett with Ethero MD Graham Hughes

Ethero, based in Wellington, will have a permanent on-site team based at power tools giant Makita in Hortonwood where it will be offering additional training and support for workers on the site.

Gareth Hughes, managing director of Ethero, said: "We have been supplying Makita with temporary staff since 2017 and have been gradually progressing with them to the stage where we are now going to be offering a much more developed service that ensures we are much closer to them operationally and able to add value.

"The idea is to provide a fully integrated, managed service with a dedicated team of consultants on-site via our own mini office. This will ensure we can interact more closely with production management and the HR team to drive greater worker engagement and develop long range recruitment processes for the site.

"Given the current staffing shortages and lack of available labour as the availability of EU workers slows down, this is our way of developing the Ethero:Makita culture to make sure that we can all retain staff and help them develop into the future work force that we all need."

Meanwhile, Mr Hughes said Ethero has invested in new technology to be able to continue to operate effectively during the pandemic.

"The new technologies have enabled us with remote working such as remote registration processes, dramatically increase our candidate reach and improve engagement with our workers.

"We have built and fully integrated a candidate app, installed Covid-safe iPad based clocking systems at client sites and created a fully compliant e-docs candidate registration process.