Shropshire stationery brand launches new animation series for pre-schoolers

Manuscript launched its Lionheart Collection in 2019, with a range of arts and craft products for children aged three to 10 years old, specially designed to support development, learn new skills and offer additional benefits such as pen control, concentration and mindfulness for young learners.

Due to the success of the range, the company has now decided to bring the Lionheart Collection to life, with a series of animations based on the characters of the collection, aimed at children aged three to five years old, as well as extend the product range. The Lionheart Tales animations will feature on YouTube, and include Arthur, the Mayor of Lionheart Town and his friends, who will each have a heartfelt message to help children develop.

The first episode which is called ‘Tummy Flutter-Byes’ is now available to view and to coincide with the launch, Manuscript Pen Company will be supporting children’s mental health charity Place2Be and non-for-profit global reforestation organisation, Creating Tomorrow’s Forests by donating a percentage of sales from its Lionheart Tales website towards its charitable efforts.

Manuscript will be sharing a series of short, easily digestible mental health and wellbeing blogs with tips and advice from Place2Be, to encourage mental wellness with young audiences early, particularly as children across the UK are struggling, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The company has also donated £1,000 of products to Place2Be’s Art Room, where art is utilised to enhance children and young people’s wellbeing.

Charlie Stockbridge, managing director at Manuscript Pen Company, said: “As a family brand, we have always been committed to delivering quality art and craft materials to suit a wide range of ages, experience levels and artistic capabilities.

“Following the success of the Lionheart Collection, we are delighted to launch our new The Lionheart Tales animation which positively promotes diversity and inclusivity, and introduces children to different family types and personal characteristics that they may be able to identify with.