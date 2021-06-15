Oak timber merchant plans £500k investment in milestone year

Border Hardwood's site in Wem

Border Hardwood, based on Wem Industrial Estate, has seen steady growth over the last decade and has also recently successfully negotiated the purchase of more yard space.

The firm, which currently employs 25 people, provides wood nationwide, and is one of the largest European Oak importers in the country.

In 2003 it was trading at £350,000 per year, and for the 2020-2021 financial year it is expected to exceed £6.5 million.

Charlie Bevan-Jones, managing director of Border Hardwood, said: "We are very proud to have reached our 20-year anniversary. It has taken hard work, commitment and determination. In recent years having a strong team and committed workforce has been a major factor in the success of Border Hardwood.

"Continuous annual investment has coupled with a strong customer base and an excellent relationship with our European partners.

"We have experienced a steady growth pattern. Over the last five years it has been between 16 per cent to 19 per cent year on year.

"In 2021 we will be investing over £500,000 on plant and machinery. We have successfully negotiated the purchase of more yard space. The freehold site now is over three acres. We have also completed of another 8,000 square foot loading unit. This enables us to hold more stock and handle the ever increasing volumes more efficiently."

Like most businesses, Border Hardwood has found the last 12 months challenging due to the Covid pandemic and Brexit.

"We continued to increase the sales line during the pandemic. However, there has been a negative effect of Covid from a supply chain perspective," Mr Bevan-Jones said.

"The logs were not being harvested during the various lockdowns. Post-lockdown the demand was very high for all products. This caused a bottle neck in the supply and the cost prices have increased.

"Due to Brexit the transport costs from the continent have increased by 23 per cent. We have had not option but to pass some of these increases on."

Looking ahead, Mr Bevan-Jones remains confident for the future.