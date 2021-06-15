Ben Turner of Inde-fit

Ben Turner, who is a level four personal trainer, is the founder of INDE-Fit, a new outdoor fitness platform operating in Shrewsbury and Ellesmere.

Starting out as a chef, then British Army soldier, Ben has progressed as an Army physical training instructor and has led climbing and mountaineering expeditions across the globe, including the Himalayas and South Africa.

Ben said he on a mission to "break down all barriers" that get in the way of people becoming healthier and fitter.

He said: "This business is founded upon over 10 years of experience as a British army soldier, global expedition leader, mountaineer and record breaking extreme endurance events. I have created a system of training, nutrition and mindset that brings the best physical training with maximum enjoyment for all abilities.

"Linked with local independent businesses across Shropshire, I aim to create a community of people who will not only get fitter and healthier, but enjoy the process.