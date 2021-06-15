Familiar business face joins Reclaim Tax UK

Teresa Rowe previously worked for Shropshire Chamber of Commerce for over 21 years as events manager.
She has extensive knowledge, experience, and a full understanding of working with all sectors and size of business.
Teresa said: "I am absolutely thrilled to be part of the Reclaim Tax team here in Shrewsbury which also has offices across the UK. I am looking forward to reigniting existing relationships and cementing new ones. I cannot wait to get started and focussed on a new and exciting journey with the team. I am grateful to both Richard Canfer-Taylor, CEO and Chris Jones, managing director for investing and believing in me, I hope I can succeed and make a real difference to the business and its clients for many years to come."
Chris said: “I have known Teresa for many years as we previously worked together so I am obviously delighted she has decided to join us, I know Teresa’s strengths and she can only add to the success of the business moving forward, she will certainly bring significant value to the team."
Reclaim Tax UK specialises in tax relief, including capital allowances, Research & Development (R&D), Remediation of contaminated land and the patent box.