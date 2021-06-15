Bellway’s Copthorne Keep development is one of two which will bring 379 new homes to Shrewsbury

Since 2018, Bellway has completed 125 private and affordable homes at The Spinney in Oteley Road and at Copthorne Keep, the regeneration project at the former Copthorne Barracks. A further 254 homes will be built across the two sites.

The developments have generated significant investment in the community, with more than £2 million spent on infrastructure. This is in addition to Bellway’s support for charities including Shrewsbury Foodbank, Shrewsbury in Bloom and Shropshire School Sports and Athletics Association.

Ben Wright, managing director of Bellway West Midlands, said: “Demand for new homes in Shrewsbury has remained high over the past three years and there is every indication this will continue.

“Across Copthorne Keep and The Spinney we have been able to provide a broad range of homes which have been well received by buyers.

“Both are important sites for the town. The Spinney is the first phase of a new neighbourhood, while Copthorne Keep is creating a new purpose for the historic barracks and we have committed to preserving the 19th Century Keep, converting it to an apartment building.

“We feel confident we have a solid understanding of the local market and are well placed to continue bringing new homes to Shrewsbury, providing land is available in the right locations.”

Bellway’s contributions to local services and infrastructure include more than £1m for education, £115,000 to improve cricket facilities at Frankwell County Ground, and £100,000 for a pedestrian crossing, all linked to Copthorne Keep.

Bellway will pay £769,000 as a Community Infrastructure Levy under its planning agreement for The Spinney. This enables the local authority to spend the money where it is most needed.

Ben said: “Planning agreements ensure that growing communities have the infrastructure they need to accommodate more homes, yet the benefits of new homes extend far wider. The build process supports jobs in the local area and the economy is further boosted by the arrival of new residents.”