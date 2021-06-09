Aston Martin Bulldog: Engine rebuild on one of the world’s rarest cars in final stages

Technician Brett Egger with the repaired block

Mechanics at Classic Motor Cars (CMC) are continuing to rebuild the Aston Martin Bulldog and bring it back to its former glory.

Once finished, it is hoped it will be able to successfully achieve the 200mph top speed that Aston Martin so nearly reached during the car’s original development.

Work on the engine for the 1970’s super car is in the final stages of completion and the car is on track to be unveiled in September.

Nigel Woodward, managing director at CMC said: “Bulldog’s cylinder block is now repaired and machined to tolerance, putting right the damage found when the engine was stripped.

"In addition, more robust main bearing caps have been manufactured and these are then further braced by a reinforcing 'girdle' machined from billet aluminium.

"The new steel crankshaft should thus be well located in the crankcase.

“Further work has been carried out to the cylinder heads, extending the valve guides to help transfer some of the heat from the valves that the turbocharged motor will produce.

"All this power will be soaked up and transferred by a specially developed twin plate clutch, replacing the original single plate type which by all accounts was rather marginal.