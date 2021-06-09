Aston Martin Bulldog: Engine rebuild on one of the world’s rarest cars in final stages

By Lisa O'BrienBridgnorthBusinessPublished:

The restoration of the engine on one of the world’s rarest cars is in its final stages at a firm in Bridgnorth.

Technician Brett Egger with the repaired block
Technician Brett Egger with the repaired block

Mechanics at Classic Motor Cars (CMC) are continuing to rebuild the Aston Martin Bulldog and bring it back to its former glory.

Once finished, it is hoped it will be able to successfully achieve the 200mph top speed that Aston Martin so nearly reached during the car’s original development.

Work on the engine for the 1970’s super car is in the final stages of completion and the car is on track to be unveiled in September.

Nigel Woodward, managing director at CMC said: “Bulldog’s cylinder block is now repaired and machined to tolerance, putting right the damage found when the engine was stripped.

"In addition, more robust main bearing caps have been manufactured and these are then further braced by a reinforcing 'girdle' machined from billet aluminium.

"The new steel crankshaft should thus be well located in the crankcase.

“Further work has been carried out to the cylinder heads, extending the valve guides to help transfer some of the heat from the valves that the turbocharged motor will produce.

"All this power will be soaked up and transferred by a specially developed twin plate clutch, replacing the original single plate type which by all accounts was rather marginal.

"At the moment we are on track to unveil the car in September and at that stage will announce where our initial test runs will take place.”

Business
News
Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News