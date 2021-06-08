New venture promises transformation to green spaces

YourGreen offers advice on the practical and technical aspects of creating inspiring green spaces

YourGreen, the new eco-seed and tree business, is calling on the public and private sector to think differently about green space and consider the breadth of environmental, emotional and brand benefits of planting wildflower seed mixes, trees, hedgerows.

Co-founder of Shropshire-based YourGreen, Bethan Pugh, points to its YourPact consultancy package, supporting the development of a sustainable and eco-friendly brand; offered alongside advice on the practical and technical aspects of creating inspiring green spaces.

“We work hand in hand with organisations to create a package of activities that help realise their green ambitions, from supporting a sustainable food chain to creating natural public spaces for the local community,” she said. “This could mean planting grassland, meadows, woodlands, hedges, environmental mixtures or donating wildflowers to community projects.

“Carbon sequestration is one aspect, but it’s wider that that – we’re thinking about offsetting biodiversity loss as well as focusing on the community, health and wellbeing.

“We’ve developed a whole range of wildflower mixes that have been created with those benefits in mind – right down to thinking about the impact on mood and mindset, with mixtures which promote relaxation, positivity and creativity. At YourGreen, the service goes well beyond supplying a generic seed mix."

The launch of YourGreen follows a year when the pandemic exposed the importance of getting closer to nature.

“There’s definitely an appetite for businesses and the public sector to make their premises and outdoor spaces more attractive and create a positive experience for all. The motivation could be one of mental health, conservation or attracting home workers back to the workplace," Bethan said.

“There’s an untapped demand that’s seeing organisations looking for ways to give staff, customers and the local community an opportunity to connect with nature."

Bethan said that the firm is also equipped to offer technical growing advice and has a strong philanthropic outlook.

Marking the launch of the new venture, YourGreen supported Children’s Gardening Week by donating wildflower packs to schools across Shropshire.

“Our aim is to encourage schools to take part in rewilding areas of the UK, educating children across the county about how planting wildflowers can support wildlife, conservation and connect with nature to increase quality of life,” Bethan added.